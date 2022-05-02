Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 144.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

