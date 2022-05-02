Northern Trust Corp Sells 96,226 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $78,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Crown by 775.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 836,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Crown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 397,454 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

