Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,688,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,908,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,911,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

