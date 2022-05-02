Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Penumbra worth $78,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 47.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 275.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

NYSE:PEN opened at $172.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

