14,410 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.66.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.75. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 3.45 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

