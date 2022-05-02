Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $49.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

