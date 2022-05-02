Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $158.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $120.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $119.85 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.82.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

