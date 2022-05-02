JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $880.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $852.59.

EQIX opened at $719.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $728.12 and a 200 day moving average of $759.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $203,143,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

