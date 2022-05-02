BTIG Research Cuts Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $80.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $129,028,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $12,177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.