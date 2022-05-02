Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $305.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.06.

NYSE:LLY opened at $292.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.25 and a 200 day moving average of $263.33. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $181.19 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

