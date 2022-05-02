F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Get F5 alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFIV. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.15.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $167.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 1-year low of $166.81 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $52,019.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,901 shares of company stock worth $2,592,514 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.