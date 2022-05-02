Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,470.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel Corporation outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. The company boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, increasing expenses could put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,353.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,397.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,306.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Markel will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Markel by 110.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

