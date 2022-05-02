MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

