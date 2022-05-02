Royal Bank of Canada Raises Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €3.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

