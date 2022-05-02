Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €13.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

NYSE:DB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,727,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

