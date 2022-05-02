Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $259.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.23. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

