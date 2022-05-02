Truist Financial Cuts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $100.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.93.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

