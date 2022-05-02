Truist Financial Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $320.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.89.

Shares of LH opened at $240.28 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

