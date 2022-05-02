Benchmark Trims 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Target Price to $17.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.10.
Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
