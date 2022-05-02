Benchmark Trims 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Target Price to $17.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

