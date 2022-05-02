Northland Securities Boosts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $78.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Clearfield alerts:

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $58.23 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.