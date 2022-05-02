Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by strong sales growth across all four product groups. Continued strong adoption of the PASCAL system across Europe looks encouraging as well. Steady adoption of the premium technologies and procedure growth worldwide along with the recent FDA approval and commercial launch of the MITRIS RESILIA valve buoy optimism. The company has reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook, which is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Edwards Lifesciences has outperformed its industry. However, persistent choppy market conditions due to the unrelenting spread of new variants of coronavirus are concerning. The spike in operating costs is worrying as well.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EW. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,606,428. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

