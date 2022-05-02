Argus Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $176.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.86.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.