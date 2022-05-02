NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5,167.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NVR have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue given first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing from the prior year’s levels. The higher average price of settlements in the quarter and lower lumber prices led to the upside. The company is benefiting from a solid housing market backdrop. Also, a disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks add to the positives. Gross margin improved a whopping 880 basis points, buoyed by higher ASP and lower lumber prices. However, industry-wide supply chain issues and inflationary pressure are pressing concerns. Also, lack of homes and municipal delays are likely to put pressure on upcoming results.”

NVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,376.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,628.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.97. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $4,224.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

