Cowen Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $365.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.81.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $338.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.63.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

