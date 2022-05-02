Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of FWRD opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

