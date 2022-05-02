Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $60.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

