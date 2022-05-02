Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

