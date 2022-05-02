DA Davidson Lowers GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GTYH opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTY Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 137.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

