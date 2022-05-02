Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

PDS stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

