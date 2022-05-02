Wolfe Research Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wolfe Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.15.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,236.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.