Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.33.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.68.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.