Kyle Adrian Hill Acquires 400 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kyle Adrian Hill bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,396.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,887.25.

NWC opened at C$35.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. The North West Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

Get North West alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

NWC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About North West (Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.