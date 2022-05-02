Piper Sandler Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $357.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.76.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $355.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

