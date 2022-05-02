Insider Buying: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Acquires 1,150 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Reichert purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,660.

Randy Reichert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Randy Reichert purchased 7,500 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,775.00.

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKE. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC set a C$20.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

