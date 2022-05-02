Piper Sandler Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $166.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.47.

FIVN opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

