Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Director Purchases C$17,096.00 in Stock

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) Director Ronald Stoeferle purchased 10,000 shares of Tudor Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at C$148,735.20.

Shares of CVE TUD opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$352.11 million and a P/E ratio of -26.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tudor Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.16.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

