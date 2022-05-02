The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $12,903.30 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $12,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

