Roberto Napoli Buys 40,000 Shares of TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA) Stock

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating) Director Roberto Napoli bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,400.

Roberto Napoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Roberto Napoli bought 10,000 shares of TIMIA Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Roberto Napoli acquired 50,000 shares of TIMIA Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

TCA opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39. TIMIA Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14.

TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.

