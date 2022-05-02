CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Sells C$12,240.00 in Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$12,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,880.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 28,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$6,580.00.

Shares of CVE:CMB opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$27.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.25.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

