Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NFG opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

