Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,302 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAXF opened at $50.03 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

