Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,626,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

BATS:VFQY opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42.

