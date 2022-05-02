Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,688 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nikola by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 245,832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nikola by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.18 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

