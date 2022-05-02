Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 185,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of COPX opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.