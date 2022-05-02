The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 135,255 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,866,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,885,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

