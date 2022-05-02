Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastly by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.90 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

