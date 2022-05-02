EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $106.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.75 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

