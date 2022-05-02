Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

