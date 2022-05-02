Sovos Brands (SOVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Sovos Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. On average, analysts expect Sovos Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.