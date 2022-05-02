Vimeo (VMEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Vimeo has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -30.88. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

